Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Allardyce hungry to make instant impact at West Brom

West Brom, who appointed Allardyce in place of Slaven Bilic on Thursday, sit second-bottom of the Premier League after winning only one of their 13 games since being promoted to the top flight. Former England boss Allardyce, in his first managerial role since being sacked by Everton in May 2018, said the timing was right for a new challenge.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 00:13 IST
Soccer-Allardyce hungry to make instant impact at West Brom

New West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said his appetite for winning football matches is stronger than ever as he plots another Premier League survival bid. West Brom, who appointed Allardyce in place of Slaven Bilic on Thursday, sit second-bottom of the Premier League after winning only one of their 13 games since being promoted to the top flight.

Former England boss Allardyce, in his first managerial role since being sacked by Everton in May 2018, said the timing was right for a new challenge. "I'm hungrier than ever," Allardyce, who has not managed since leaving Everton in 2018, told a news conference. "I've never been so refreshed and eager.

"I've never had such a long break, it will have been three years in May. This break went on so long I had lots of pent-up energy, and I need to expend it. "I've missed this so much. Sometimes I go into a club and think 'have I done the right thing', but it's all about striving for success. It's that thrill of trying to get a team out onto the pitch and win."

Allardyce has taken charge of seven clubs in the Premier League and is yet to be relegated from the top flight. The 66-year-old is hoping the congested fixture list over the festive season will give him the chance to make an immediate impact.

"What we have got to do is manage our way through this amount of games, coping with the pandemic and me trying to learn the players' strengths and weaknesses," said Allardyce, whose first game in charge is against local rivals Aston Villa on Sunday. "What I have to try and hope for, is the stimulation of a new manager - as we all know on occasions - can lift a team to perform and play well enough to win a game."

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.The Department of Homeland Security said i...

North Carolina officer fatally shot outside restaurant

A North Carolina police officer and an armed suspect were killed outside a fast food restaurant during a shootout that also left another officer wounded, police said. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in Concord, a city just northe...

Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary: Washington Post

President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, the Washington Post reported Thursday.Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American ...

UN releases emergency funding for civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray, as Africa’s battle against COVID-19 intensifies

Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020