Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Lewandowski's Bayern team mate Manuel Neuer was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual strike in a Premier League game against Burnley last December.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:45 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 on Thursday, beating off competition from last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski, who won the German league and cup double as well as the Champions League with Bayern, finished as top scorer in all three competitions and won the award for the first time. The 32-year-old also led Poland to Euro 2020 qualification and was named the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year in October.

"To win such an award and share this title with (previous winners) Messi and Ronaldo, is unbelievable and means so much to me," Lewandowski said. "I am very proud and happy. This is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues.

"This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions." Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze won the women’s best player award, becoming the first female English player to take the prize.

"I don’t have the words right now to explain how I’m feeling," Bronze said. "If there’s anything 2020 has taught us to appreciate every moment you’ve got, not look too far ahead and live in the here and now.

"I appreciate it more than ever. I’ll remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life." Elsewhere, in the men’s categories, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp was named The Best Men’s Coach for the second successive year after guiding Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years. Lewandowski's Bayern team mate Manuel Neuer was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual strike in a Premier League game against Burnley last December. Netherlands’ Sarina Wiegman was named The Best Women’s Coach and Sarah Bouhaddi was awarded The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans. FIFPro World XI’s Men’s – Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich and Canada), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich and Germany), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool and Spain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal) Women’s - Christiane Endler (PSG and Chile), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City and England), Wendie Renard (Lyon and France), Millie Bright (Chelsea and England), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon and France), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus and Italy), Veronica Boquete (AC Milan and Spain), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign and USA), Pernille Harder (Chelsea and Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal and Netherlands), Tobin Heath (Manchester United and USA)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends at record highs as investors eye fiscal stimulus

Wall Streets three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.The SP 500 techno...

BOJ set to hold fire, extend fund programmes to ease pandemic strain

The Bank of Japan is expected to extend on Friday a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus, as a renewed spike in infections cloud prospects of recovery from the health-crisis-induced economic s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Sacklers apologize but deflect blame at U.S. congressional opioid hearingTwo members of the wealthy Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP offered apologies on Thursday ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Roku to carry ATTs HBO Max streaming serviceHBO Max, the streaming service from ATT Inc-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on the Roku streaming platform beginning Dec. 17, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020