Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open pushed back three weeks into February

The 2021 Australian Open will be pushed back three weeks due to COVID-19 precautions, with the first Grand Slam event of the calendar year now set to be contested in February. An updated ATP Tour calendar has the Melbourne event now starting Feb. 8 as a part of a revision to the first seven weeks of the schedule. Blackhawks vow deepened commitment to team name

The Chicago Blackhawks not only have no plans to abandon the Native American references in their nickname and uniforms, team CEO Danny Wirtz vowed Thursday to "deepen our commitment" to what has been their club identity while providing "reverence and respect." The Washington Football Team announced before this season they were dropping their "Redskins" moniker, long considered to have derogatory connotations. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Indians said they would drop their Native American references after the 2021 season. NHL: Blues forward Steen retires due to back injury

St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen retired Thursday due to a back injury following a 15-year career that included a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19. Steen, 36, recorded 622 points (245 goals, 377 assists) in 1,018 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2005-08) and Blues (2008-20). Olympics-Breakdancing included in Paris 2024 to reach out to youth - Games Chief

The inclusion of breakdancing at the 2024 Olympics may been surprising but organisers were drawn to the sport's potential to attract a younger fanbase and grow the Olympic audience in the internet age, Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet said. Breakdancing was one of four new sports to win a spot at the Games in Paris - alongside surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing - after the International Olympic Committee ratified their inclusion earlier this month. NHL: Capitals' Lundqvist to miss next season due to heart condition

Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will miss the 2021 NHL season due to a heart condition, he said on Thursday. The 38-year-old Swede played 15 seasons with the New York Rangers before signing a one-year contract with the Capitals during the off season. Golf-Johnson masters annus horribilis to return to the top

While 2020 was an annus horribilis for the vast majority of people, Dustin Johnson was a rare exception. In the year COVID-19 brought the world to its knees, the American reclaimed his place as golf's leading player, shrugged off his own brush with the virus, and won the rescheduled Masters in stunning style. American investors hope to buy Burnley before transfer window

American investors ALK Capital are aiming to complete their purchase of Premier League club Burnley in time to strengthen the Lancashire club's squad during the January transfer window, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday. Burnley moved out of the bottom three with a goalless draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, following up their 1-0 away win at Arsenal on Sunday with another clean sheet and extending their unbeaten run to three games. Oregon coach Cristobal receives six-year extension

Oregon trustees approved a contract extension for football coach Mario Cristobal through the 2025 season, the school announced Thursday. The Oregonian reported that the $27.3-million contract adds annual retention bonuses for Cristobal while increasing the buyout should he leave before the end of the contract. The timing of the deal comes with speculation that Cristobal is a candidate for the vacant Auburn head coaching position. Russia's Olympic doping ban halved, but flag barred from next two Games

Russian athletes will be barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under the country's flag until 2022 after a Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions but halved the original four-year ban. The ruling will leave Russian athletes without their flag and national anthem at next year's Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and at the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar, a severe blow to Russian sport which has been tarnished in recent years by a string of doping scandals. Panthers RB McCaffrey doubtful to play vs. Packers

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as doubtful for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Thursday. The quad injury will prevent McCaffrey from playing for the second consecutive week for the Panthers (4-9), who visit the Packers (10-3) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.