Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Bath v La Rochelle Champions Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19

Bath's Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said: "We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture, but the health and safety of our staff, players and families - and that of La Rochelle's rugby community must be our top priority. "Our focus now is to continue to protect our people, and to prepare for our upcoming Premiership fixture against London Irish on Boxing Day." Defending champions Exeter Chiefs' game against Toulouse on Sunday and Glasgow Warriors' fixture against Lyon on Saturday were also called off this week after a COVID-19 outbreak at Exeter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:25 IST
Rugby-Bath v La Rochelle Champions Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19

Bath's Champions Cup game against La Rochelle this weekend has been cancelled after 12 of their players had to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test at Scarlets, who they played on Saturday. European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said that due to public health guidelines and injuries within the squad, Bath cannot send a team to fulfil the fixture, which was to be played at Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle.

"As per its COVID-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a Match Result Resolution Committee to determine the result of the match and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable," it said in a statement. Bath's Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said: "We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture, but the health and safety of our staff, players and families - and that of La Rochelle's rugby community must be our top priority.

"Our focus now is to continue to protect our people, and to prepare for our upcoming Premiership fixture against London Irish on Boxing Day." Defending champions Exeter Chiefs' game against Toulouse on Sunday and Glasgow Warriors' fixture against Lyon on Saturday were also called off this week after a COVID-19 outbreak at Exeter.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to boosting safety in wake of Whakaari White Island tragedy

The Government will look to strengthen regulatory oversight and audit processes relating to the management of natural hazard risks following a review of the adventure tourism activities identified improvements could be made to improve safet...

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of...

Rugby-Bath v La Rochelle Champions Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19

Baths Champions Cup game against La Rochelle this weekend has been cancelled after 12 of their players had to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test at Scarlets, who they played on Saturday. European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said th...

Cuba says economy shrank 11% in 2020, thwarts 'soft coup' attempts

Cubas already cash-strapped economy shrank 11 in 2020 due to the pandemic and tougher U.S. sanctions but the government thwarted attempts by anti-communists to exploit this momentary weakness in a bid to topple it, President Miguel Diaz-Can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020