Soccer-Amazon secures rights to screen Champions League matches in Italy

Amazon said on Friday it has secured exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform for the 2021-2024 seasons, in its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:19 IST
Amazon said on Friday it has secured exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform for the 2021-2024 seasons, in its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country. Amazon will broadcast 16 Champions League games per season, including some featuring Italian teams, up to the semi-finals to be aired on Wednesdays.

It has also secured the right to screen the UEFA Super Cup, a one-off fixture between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. The Seattle-based company did not disclose how much it had paid for the rights.

Sources, however, told Reuters in October that Amazon's bid was worth 80-90 million euros ($98-110 million) per season. Amazon is boosting its content offer on its Prime Video streaming platform in Italy, as part of a strategy to attract and retain clients for its delivery service, whose popularity boomed in the country during the coronavirus emergency.

Last month it launched Prime Video Channels, offering live and on-demand content through additional subscription fees. ($1 = 0.8165 euros)

