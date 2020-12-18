Left Menu
Development News Edition

To win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games: Matic

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic believes that in order to win the Premier League title, his side will have to put together a winning run of games. He said the team needs to win five or six consecutive games before they can afford to drop a few points and then again begin a new winning streak.

ANI | Sheffield | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:49 IST
To win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games: Matic
Nemanja Matic (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic believes that in order to win the Premier League title, his side will have to put together a winning run of games. He said the team needs to win five or six consecutive games before they can afford to drop a few points and then again begin a new winning streak. Matic's remarks came after Manchester United defeated Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League here on Friday.

"I always say if you want to win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games -- then you can drop some points in maybe one or two games. Then you have to win five or six games again to win the league," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying. "We have to forget the game tonight and focus for the next one. For us, every game is a final. Every game is the game of our lives for us. I believe that we can do something," he added.

With this victory, the club has moved up to the sixth position in the table, having amassed 23 points from 12 games. Interestingly, all the clubs positioned above Manchester United have played 13 games so far in this season of the league. Matic further stated: "We play many games, every three days. We are lucky that we have a big squad. Sometimes we can rotate the players. I think everybody is ready. We only have one or two injured players, so every training we are training on the pitch. It's good for the team and we are very confident."

Manchester United will now take on Leeds United on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read: Soccer-Leipzig book knockout spot with 3-2 win over Manchester United

  • READ MORE ON:
  • 3-2

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish directs officials to maintain high COVID testing till vaccination is completed in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday directed health officials to maintain high level of testing for COVID-19 till inoculation of the entire population of the state was completed. Reviewing functioning of the health department, the c...

Farm laws: Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a 'big fraud'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader t...

Climate change could create 63 million migrants in South Asia by 2050

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing impacts of climate change have already pushed more than 18 million people to migrate within South Asian countries, but that could more than triple if global warming...

Man dies after can containing chemical falls, explodes in Beed

One person was killed on Friday after a can containing a chemical exploded while being carried to a godown in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here, a police official said. The incident took place around 1115am in Masarat Nagar, he added.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020