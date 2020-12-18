Left Menu
Rookie Hitaashee grabs pro title in her second start on Hero WPGT

Young Hitaashee Bakshi, playing only her second event as a professional, on Friday emerged victorious in the final leg of the 2020 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:16 IST
Young Hitaashee Bakshi, playing only her second event as a professional, on Friday emerged victorious in the final leg of the 2020 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here. Hitaashee (70) totalled two-under 214 for the tournament to beat overnight leader Amandeep Drall (73) by three shots. Amandeep capped a fine season with a second place and finished on top of the Hero Order of Merit. She had earlier won the eighth leg.

The 16-year-old, Hitaashee, who made her first start as a pro in the eighth leg and finished eighth, rose to the top with a brilliant two-under 70 that gave her the only under par total of the week at two-under 214. The lowest card of the week came from Seher Atwal (69), who finished tied-third alongside Ridhima Dilawari (73). Astha Madan (72), at three-over 219, was tied for fifth with top amateur player Avani Prashanth (74).

Hitaashee parred all nine holes of the front nine and got her first birdie on the 10th even though she had moved into a comfortable lead by then. Amandeep had an error-filled front nine with a double bogey at the first, a triple bogey on the Par-4 seventh and a bogey on Par-5 ninth. She had just one birdie in reply and shot five-over 41 for the front nine, at which stage Hitaashee had raced way ahead to a four-shot lead.

Hitaashee took over the lead on the very first hole despite a par as Amandeep double bogeyed and the overnight one-shot lead had become a one-shot deficit for the Panchkula golfer. On the back nine, Hitaashee birdied 10th, 14th and closed with a birdie on 18th from almost nine feet soon after her only blemish of the day on 17th. Amandeep made a fair bid on the back nine with three birdies but her mistakes on the front nine proved too costly.

''I knew I had a chance and I could win after the start,'' said Hitaashee, who hugged her elder sister, Jahnavi, waiting for her at the 18th green. ''I felt confident and I am glad I could manage that,'' she added. Hitaashee, who was runner-up to Sneha Singh at the All India Amateurs in Mumbai in December, became the second rookie to find success in her maiden season in 2020. In March this year, Pranavi Urs won on her first start as a pro, a week after emerging a winner as an amateur. A product of the Army Golf Club, Hitaashee and her sister, Jahanvi, now train at the DLF Golf and Country Club as part of their excellence programme and are coached by former India international Anitya Chand. Shagun Narain (73), Neha Tripathi (74), Vani Kapoor (75) and Diksha Dagar (75) were tied for seventh place at five-over 221. Tvesa Malik (75) and Asmitha Sathish (75) were tied for 13th place behind amateur Nayanika Sanga (71) and Afshan Fatima (72), who finished tied-11th.

Amandeep (Rs 8,14,400) comfortably finished on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Vani Kapoor (Rs 6,94,650) finished second. Saaniya Sharma (Rs. 5,05,800) was third. The WGAI Tour will now resume with the first leg of 2021 from January 12 to 15, 2021 and the event will be held at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru.

