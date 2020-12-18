Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gamble to open with Wade backfired, says Border

Yes, he opens in short-form cricket, but thats a vastly different beast to what theyre facing at the moment. Wade, who opens for Australia in T20s, has never batted at that spot in Tests.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:37 IST
Gamble to open with Wade backfired, says Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border feels the gamble to make Matthew Wade open the innings backfired on the hosts as they were bundled out for 191 in their first-innings of the first Day/Night Test against India here on Friday. With star opener David Warner ruled out due to a groin injury and young Will Pucovski, who was primed to open in the first Test, suffering a concussion, the home side elevated Wade to the role of an opener.

Wade started the innings alongside the woefully out-of-form Joe Burns. The two struggled in the middle and could only manage eight runs each before Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah accounted for both. Asked if the gamble to go with Wade at the top backfired, Border told foxsports.com.au ''Yeah, exactly that.'' ''It was a gamble because you're shuffling one guy (Wade) from his customary Test match position. Yes, he opens in short-form cricket, but that's a vastly different beast to what they're facing at the moment.'' Wade, who opens for Australia in T20s, has never batted at that spot in Tests. His elevation allowed rookie Cameron Green to take the number six spot.

''... Test match cricket on this sort of surface here, you need to have your wits about you and have a background about how to open the batting,'' Border said. The 65-year-old conceded that he was hoping to see the prodigious Pucovski open the innings.

''I tended to agree with the gamble in that I didn't see an obvious replacement with Pucovski out, I was hoping he'd be fit to play,'' he said. Burns was picked in the playing XI despite his poor run recently. In the two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series, Burns failed to reach double digits, scoring 4, 0, 0 and 1 in four innings.

''With Burnsy, I mean we were always just worried about that because he hasn't shown any form whatsoever,'' Border said. ''His footwork, mentally he's a bit short and he's just having no luck. Anyway, the experiment didn't work, we were always worried that would be the case,'' Border added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Food Processing Industries Min inks MoUs with 5 institutions for PM FME scheme

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Friday signed an agreement with five institutions and cooperatives, including TRIFED and NAFED, for implementation of a micro food processing enterprises scheme. Further, the ministry signed an ...

Farmers' stir: Protestor enacts 'symbolic suicide' in Noida

With a noose tied around his neck, a 40-year-old farmer enacted a symbolic suicide on Friday as peasants from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh protesting the Centres new farm laws continued their demonstrations in Noida. Bir Singh...

After internal feud, Kerala Congress chief takes responsibility for election debacle

After open protest within the Congress party in Kerala over their poor performance in the local body polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took complete responsibility for the election debacle. Thi...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020