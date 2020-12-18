Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamshedpur hand NorthEast season's first defeat in ISL's landmark 500th game

NorthEast nearly had the chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Idrissa Sylla and Appiah combined well at the edge of the box. Jamshedpur defended with resilience in the dying minutes to ensure they bagged their second win of the season.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:06 IST
Jamshedpur hand NorthEast season's first defeat in ISL's landmark 500th game

NorthEast United FC slumped to their first defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League as they went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC, here on Friday. Aniket Jadhav's strike (53rs minute) was the difference between the two sides in what was the 500th game of the ISL. T P Rehnesh also pulled off a terrific penalty save in the second-half to keep Jamshedpur's unbeaten streak against NorthEast intact.

Kwesi Appiah and Rochharzela were among the two changes made by NorthEast while Jamshedpur made three changes to their line-up. Both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first half as they managed to cancel out each other's threat. As a result, no shots on target were registered. NorthEast nearly had the chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Idrissa Sylla and Appiah combined well at the edge of the box. However, the Ghanaian striker placed his shot wide.

Jamshedpur, too, had their chance to grab the lead and it arrived just before the break. Alexander Lima found Stephen Eze in the box with a long ball but the towering defender failed to get his header on target. NorthEast started the second half with great intensity in pursuit of the opening goal. But a quick counter-attack from Jamshedpur saw them concede first.

Isaac Vanmalsanwma and Jackichand Singh linked up well in the opposition box. The latter then swung in a cross for an unmarked Jadhav, who found the back of the net with ease. But despite conceding first, the Highlanders too had their chance to make amends soon after the hour mark through a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot when Eze brought down Benjamin Lambot in the box. Sylla stepped up to take the spot-kick but Rehnesh dived the right way and produced a fine save to ensure his side remained in the driver's seat.

The Red Miners almost doubled their advantage in the 79th minute but were unlucky. Jackichand received the ball on the right and whipped in a cross that was intended to find Nerijus Valskis but only managed to rattle the woodwork. Jamshedpur defended with resilience in the dying minutes to ensure they bagged their second win of the season.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Food Processing Industries Min inks MoUs with 5 institutions for PM FME scheme

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Friday signed an agreement with five institutions and cooperatives, including TRIFED and NAFED, for implementation of a micro food processing enterprises scheme. Further, the ministry signed an ...

Farmers' stir: Protestor enacts 'symbolic suicide' in Noida

With a noose tied around his neck, a 40-year-old farmer enacted a symbolic suicide on Friday as peasants from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh protesting the Centres new farm laws continued their demonstrations in Noida. Bir Singh...

After internal feud, Kerala Congress chief takes responsibility for election debacle

After open protest within the Congress party in Kerala over their poor performance in the local body polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took complete responsibility for the election debacle. Thi...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020