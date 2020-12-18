No stay on emergent meeting, matter posted for Jan 10, says BFI

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday said that the Delhi High Court did not grant any stay on the emergent meeting called by the federation's President for extending the term of office bearers from three to six months and has posted the matter for January 10. "In the petition filed by UP Amateur Boxing Association, the petitioner had sought to conduct BFI elections before 31.12.2020. As an interim prayer, petitioner had asked to put stay on the emergent meeting scheduled on 24.12.2020. The Hon'ble Court did not grant stay on the said meeting and has posted the matter on 10.01.2021," said Parth Goswami, advocate appearing for the BFI (instructed by the President).

BFI said that its emergent meeting will now be held as scheduled. "Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah along with Parth Goswami opposed the petition on behalf of BFI (instructed by President). BFI Elections were postponed on the recommendation of the Returning Officer. It was argued by Advocate Baruah that this recommendation of returning officer was based on the request of a majority of state associations on account of Covid -19 pandemic," the statement from BFI said.

On the other hand, Advocate Shohit Chaudhry, appearing for the UP Boxing Association, said that the court had refused to give an extension to the office-bearers. "The honourable court refused to give an extension to the office-bearers for three to six months as they were seeking by citing COVID fears, and stated that elections can be held through E-Voting," Chaudhry said in a statement.

"Any decision taken in the EGM on December 24 shall be subject to the outcome of the Petition. The Court has asked the BFI to provide an Election Schedule by January 10, 2021," he added. (ANI)