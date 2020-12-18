Left Menu
Development News Edition

No stay on emergent meeting, matter posted for Jan 10, says BFI

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday said that the Delhi High Court did not grant any stay on the emergent meeting called by the federation's President for extending the term of office bearers from three to six months and has posted the matter for January 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:44 IST
No stay on emergent meeting, matter posted for Jan 10, says BFI
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday said that the Delhi High Court did not grant any stay on the emergent meeting called by the federation's President for extending the term of office bearers from three to six months and has posted the matter for January 10. "In the petition filed by UP Amateur Boxing Association, the petitioner had sought to conduct BFI elections before 31.12.2020. As an interim prayer, petitioner had asked to put stay on the emergent meeting scheduled on 24.12.2020. The Hon'ble Court did not grant stay on the said meeting and has posted the matter on 10.01.2021," said Parth Goswami, advocate appearing for the BFI (instructed by the President).

BFI said that its emergent meeting will now be held as scheduled. "Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah along with Parth Goswami opposed the petition on behalf of BFI (instructed by President). BFI Elections were postponed on the recommendation of the Returning Officer. It was argued by Advocate Baruah that this recommendation of returning officer was based on the request of a majority of state associations on account of Covid -19 pandemic," the statement from BFI said.

On the other hand, Advocate Shohit Chaudhry, appearing for the UP Boxing Association, said that the court had refused to give an extension to the office-bearers. "The honourable court refused to give an extension to the office-bearers for three to six months as they were seeking by citing COVID fears, and stated that elections can be held through E-Voting," Chaudhry said in a statement.

"Any decision taken in the EGM on December 24 shall be subject to the outcome of the Petition. The Court has asked the BFI to provide an Election Schedule by January 10, 2021," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed 28.5 million bail package.In a...

Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarkets board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be ret...

At least 10 killed in central Somalia bombing claimed by al Shabaab

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a town in Somalias semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the countrys prime minister, a security official said.Prime Minister...

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020