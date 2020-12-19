Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Open 2021 will be about supporting local businesses: Craig Tiley

Australian Open 2021 will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21, the organisers confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST
Australian Open 2021 will be about supporting local businesses: Craig Tiley
Representative image (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian Open 2021 will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21, the organizers confirmed on Saturday. Australian Open 2021 will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions. Australian Open qualifying will be held offshore, with the women's event taking place in Dubai and men's qualifying in Doha from January 10-13. The AO Junior Championships have been postponed until later in the year.

"This will be a historic Australian Open on so many levels. For the first time in more than 100 years, the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in an official release. "AO 2021 is going to be all about supporting local businesses - our tennis coaches, the farmers, food and wine producers, chefs, artists and musicians - and celebrating everything that is great about our country, as well as providing opportunities to those who've been so hard hit during the pandemic, particularly in Melbourne and Victoria," he added.

Players will compete for more than AUD 80 million in prize money during their time in Australia, with the AO total prize pool remaining at the 2020 level of AUD 71.5 million. The players exiting in the first round of the AO will take home AUD 100,000, up 15 percent from 2020. There have also been significant increases to prize money for qualifying and the early rounds, with the full breakdown to be provided in the coming weeks.

The world's top players have been eagerly awaiting final confirmation of the AO dates and details and can now prepare to arrive in Australia from January 15 and undertake mandatory quarantine for 14 days. All players and their teams arriving for the AO are above and beyond the numbers of returning Australians. "Melbourne is the home of the biggest sporting events and it's fantastic that arrangements have been settled for Melbourne Park in February," Acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Jaclyn Symes said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: US accuses China of 'obstructing' WHO probe, 'peddling' questionable vaccines

Urging the international community to demand transparency from China about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the US has accused Beijing of obstructing a WHO probe into the origin of the deadly virus in the central Chinese city of Wuha...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...

Sweden to resume 5G auctions despite Huawei legal challenge

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19, it said on Friday, after winning court approval to proceed even though Chinas Huawei is taking legal action over its exclusion from 5G networks. A Swedish court on ...

ANALYSIS-Nike's free workout apps are key to its high-end pricing strategy

With consumers under lockdown logging into Nikes workout apps and digital store, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company has been able to gather additional data on purchasing habits, personal information and exercise routines of tens of million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020