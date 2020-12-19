Left Menu
FACTBOX-Cricket-Lowest innings totals in test cricket

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:10 IST
Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday. 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

