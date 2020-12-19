Imran Khwaja, Mahinda Vallipuram, Neil Speight elected as ICC Associate Member Directors

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced that Imran Khwaja and Mahinda Vallipuram have been re-elected as Associate Member Directors and will be joined on the ICC Board by Neil Speight following an election process. In line with the Associate Members' Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted electronically by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters (namely each voting associate member and each regional representative) has three votes.

"Voting opened on Monday, December 14, 2020, and closed on Friday, December 18, 2020. Imran Khwaja received 34 votes, Mahinda Vallipuram 19, and Neil Speight 16," said ICC in an official release. Speight currently sits on the CEC Committee as an Associate Representative and has previously sat on the ICC Board. A Bermudian Chartered Accountant, Speight was previously the CEO of the Bermuda Cricket Board.

Khwaja and Vallipuram are both already Associate Member representatives on the Board. Commenting on the elections ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "I welcome all the elected Associate Member Directors and I look forward to continuing working with Imran and Mahinda and getting Neil on board as we look to lead the sport and grow it around the world."