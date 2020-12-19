Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Wasim named Pakistan's chief selector until 2023 World Cup

Currently the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim's first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the home series against South Africa next month. "We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions," Wasim, 43, said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:09 IST
Cricket-Wasim named Pakistan's chief selector until 2023 World Cup

Former test batsman Mohammad Wasim has been appointed Pakistan's chief selector, succeeding Misbah-ul-Haq, until the 2023 World Cup in India, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. Misbah juggled dual roles for over a year before vacating the chief selector's post last month to focus on his job as Pakistan's head coach.

"Wasim's appointment is also part of our strategy to groom, develop and provide leadership opportunities to our talented cricketers," Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. Currently the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim's first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the home series against South Africa next month.

"We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions," Wasim, 43, said. "We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities."

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seems third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent. There was a time in Novem...

India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council UNSC issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation bri...

'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day...

China’s space probe brought 1,731 grams of samples from the moon

Chinas Change-5 probe, which successfully returned to earth this week, has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, the countrys space agency said on Saturday. The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020