ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:33 IST
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted that playing competitive football isn't easy for players after a long enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you don't score, you don't win. I think I don't want to push the responsibility on the players. This is also a little bit to do with your own confidence and maybe because our preparation was not long," goal.com quoted Laszlo. "If you are out of football for six months and then come back and hit the ground running, it is not easy. So, I don't want to blame my players. But we must be focused and take confidence," he added.

The Marina Machans have won just a single game this season and the Chennaiyin FC boss reckons his side needs to score goals in their upcoming games to take all the three points. "I want us to start scoring more goals even in training. We need to do that more and that confidence will come," said Laszlo.

"We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We must be more focused. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score," he added. Chennaiyin FC are in the eighth position with five points from five games and will be looking to improve their tally when they lock horns with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, on Saturday. (ANI)

