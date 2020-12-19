Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC face tough test against Mumbai City

Unbeaten so far in five games but lying at the bottom half of the standings, Hyderabad FC face table toppers Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday. This is surely one of the more difficult games that we will play this season, said Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:45 IST
Hyderabad FC face tough test against Mumbai City

Unbeaten so far in five games but lying at the bottom half of the standings, Hyderabad FC face table toppers Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday. Hyderabad have nine points from five games with two wins and three draws, while Mumbai City share the top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan. They have 13 points from four wins and a draw, the latter coming against Jamshedpur in the last round.

“Mumbai City FC are one of the favourites to top the league this season. They have a good coach, and a quality squad. They are smart with and without the ball, and are also dangerous in set-pieces. This is surely one of the more difficult games that we will play this season,” said Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez. Sergio Lobera, who only took over Mumbai City at the start of the season, has already got his to side play some impressive football. The likes of Rowllin Borges, Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous and Bartholomew Ogbeche have all put in match-winning performances in the first few games of the campaign. To add to it, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall and even Amrinder Singh in the goal are also bang in form, and will fight for all three points in this game.

However, Marquez believes his side will have opportunities to win the game on Sunday. “They are a really dangerous side. They can score in different ways, are strong in set-pieces, can create chances from open play and are also a real threat in counter attacks. But in the end, it is a game of football and anything can happen on the night,” added Marquez. Hyderabad are coming into Sunday's match after their come-from-behind 3-2 win over SC East Bengal. They are one of just two teams left in the competition yet to lose a game but need a strong performance to get past a quality MCFC side.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, will be aiming to restore their points advantage at the top of the table. Mumbai missed creativity against Jamshedpur FC -- their 64 percent possession led to just four shots on target -- and that is one of the aspects that Lobera will look to rectify. If Boumous, who has created more chances and registered more assists than anyone in the league so far, is fit enough to return, that will go a long way in solving that problem. ''The most important thing in the last game was the finish. Because we created a lot of chances and when you create a lot of chances, you need to score,'' Lobera said.

Like his opponents, Lobera too knows that he is in for a tough game against a tough team. ''I knew the coach and the profile of the players,'' Lobera said. ''He (Marquez) was working in Las Palmas, the same club I was with in the past. I know his style of play.'' PTI PDS PDS APA APA.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 30,000 infected, Rlys lost 700 frontline workers to COVID in last 9 months

The Railways has lost around 700 frontline workers, among the 30,000 infected with COVID-19 in the last nine months, according to sources who said that most of those who lost their lives were working amid the general public to facilitate th...

Ahead of Prez visit to Goa memorial, coal protesters detained

Several people protesting against reported plans for coal transportation in Goa were detained on Saturday ahead of President Ram Nath Kovinds visit to the Martyrs Memorial here as part of celebrations to mark 60 years of the states liberati...

Gehlot blames Centre for state govt's failure to waive farmers’ loans

On the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for the failure of the Congress poll promise to waive farmers loans from various nationalised and commercial b...

Why Congress allowed contract farming in Punjab, Rupani asks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday alleged that corporates are allowed to enter into contract farming in the Congress-ruled Punjab while the party is opposing the new farm laws. Among other things, the new laws enacted by the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020