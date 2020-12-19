Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to host Afghanistan for one-off Test in 2021

Australia will host Afghanistan for a solitary Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:04 IST
Australia to host Afghanistan for one-off Test in 2021
Afghanistan Cricket Board logo. Image Credit: ANI

Australia will host Afghanistan for a solitary Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA). ACB in a statement said the postponed Test against Australia will now be played in 2021. The Test was originally scheduled to be played from November 21 this year at Perth Stadium but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far, winning two of them against Ireland and Bangladesh. On the other hand, Australia are currently hosting India for the four-match Test series. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating India by eight-wicket in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Both the sides will now lock horns in the second Test which will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Ajinkya Rahane is set to take on the role of stand-in captain in the remaining three games of the series as skipper Virat Kohli will return home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At 3.9 deg C, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature: IMD

Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a ...

MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.At the same time, 1,410 patients...

Five men held with 20 kg opium in Rajasthan

Five men were arrested with 20 kg opium in Rajasthans Rajsamand district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a luxury SUV on the way from Chittorgarh to Jodhpur was intercepted in Devgarh of Rajsamand district, IGP Crime Vijay Ku...

There can be no justification for ED seizures as properties are largely ancestral; the action would be fought in court of law: Omar Abdullah.

There can be no justification for ED seizures as properties are largely ancestral the action would be fought in court of law Omar Abdullah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020