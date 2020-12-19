Left Menu
Neymar won't play again in 2020 due to ankle injury, PSG confirm

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that star player Neymar will not feature in the side's remaining games this year due to an ankle injury suffered against Lyon.

19-12-2020
PSG striker Neymar. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that star player Neymar will not feature in the side's remaining games this year due to an ankle injury suffered against Lyon. Brazilian striker missed PSG's last game, a 2-0 win over Lorient in Ligue 1.

He is now set to miss Sunday's crucial game away at Lille. With 15 games played, PSG are one point behind Lille at the top of the table, with Christophe Galtier's side having only suffered one defeat in the league compared to PSG's four, Goal.com reported. Neymar will also miss the home game with Strasbourg on December 23, which is PSG's last game of the year.

A club statement confirmed he was expected to return in January, but did not provide further details. PSG have five league games to negotiate in January, starting at Saint-Etienne on January 6, as well as the Trophee des Champions match against Marseille a week later. Thomas Tuchel had previously suggested he was hopeful of having Neymar back for the Lille game, but those hopes have been dashed. (ANI)

