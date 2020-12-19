Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a bouncer from Pat Cummins.

India pacer Mohammad Shami. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the terrible pain was a result of the fracture he has sustained. "Yes, he has a fracture and that is why he could not grip the bat and lift it at the crease. It looked bad and the worst fear has come true," the source said. India skipper Virat Kohli had earlier spoken about how Shami was in pain and scans were conducted to check the extent of the injury. "No news on Shami, he is going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, could not even lift his arm. We will probably know in the evening what happens," he had said at the post-match press conference.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood had said that the visitors would find it hard to have a replacement for the "class-bowler" if he was indeed unavailable for the remainder of the series. "It is obviously a blow, we gonna see how bad it was. He will undergo scans to see if there is any fracture or bruising. We wanna find out how much damage is done," Hazlewood had said during the virtual post-match press conference.

"He is a class-bowler and he showed this in the game. So India might have to dig deeper in their arsenal to try and cover and him but we probably expect him to play, I am not sure how bad the injury is," he added. After India were bundled out on 36 on day three -- setting Australia a target of just 90 -- Joe Burns smashed a career-saving unbeaten 51 and Matthew Wade hit 33 as the duo put on 70 for the opening wicket to extinguish any hopes India had of staging a fightback. (ANI)

