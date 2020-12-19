Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suárez nets 2, Atlético keeps Liga lead with win over Elche

Luis Surez scored two goals to help Atltico Madrid beat Elche 3-1 and ensure it stayed at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:50 IST
Suárez nets 2, Atlético keeps Liga lead with win over Elche

Luis Suárez scored two goals to help Atlético Madrid beat Elche 3-1 and ensure it stayed at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday. The league leaders moved three points clear of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Sociedad visits Levante later on Saturday, while Madrid visits Eibar on Sunday.

Suárez's double ensured Atlético bounced back from its 2-0 defeat at Madrid last round, its first defeat in the competition since February. The Uruguay striker's seven goals this season make him joint-top scorer of the league along with Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal and Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas.

Suárez may not be the dominant scorer he was at Barcelona before changing clubs this summer, but the 33-year-old striker is still a world-class finisher when his teammates get him the ball in scoring position. He put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute with a subtle touch to roll a long pass by Kieran Trippier past on-rushing goalkeeper Édgar Badía.

Suárez added a second goal in the 58th when he slid to sweep home a low ball sent to the far post by Yannick Carrasco. Lucas Boyé got one back for Elche with a header in the 64th and drew a one-handed save from Jan Oblak minutes later.

But substitute Diego Costa put the result beyond doubt when he earned and converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining. It was Costa's first appearance after missing seven games due to injury. Later, fifth-place Barcelona hosts Valencia, fourth-place Villarreal is at Osasuna, and sixth-place Sevilla faces Valladolid.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems - tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign. The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in ...

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...

US Govt advises citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong. The Depa...

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020