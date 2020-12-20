Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd close to winning big trophies, says Rashford

Manchester United are capable of winning big trophies and need one final push to bridge the gap to Europe's elite clubs, forward Marcus Rashford has said. "I believe that the team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies," the England forward told the official Manchester United podcast on Saturday. "We are not quite there but I feel like we are close.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:50 IST
Soccer-Man Utd close to winning big trophies, says Rashford

Manchester United are capable of winning big trophies and need one final push to bridge the gap to Europe's elite clubs, forward Marcus Rashford has said. United have not lifted a trophy since 2017, when Jose Mourinho guided them to League Cup and Europa League success, while their last Premier League triumph came in 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup last season and Rashford believes it is only a matter of time before they get their hands on silverware. "I believe that the team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies," the England forward told the official Manchester United podcast on Saturday.

"We are not quite there but I feel like we are close. We just need to make that final push to be a team that can win trophies and fight for everything. "In the big games, we go toe-to-toe with any team and we know that we can do it. We have confidence on the pitch that we can beat them, whether it is Liverpool, Manchester City or Paris St Germain."

United are seventh in the Premier League on 23 points, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool with two games in hand, and Rashford is confident his side can wipe away the deficit with a strong run in the festive period. "We have to go back to spells where it's worked, where we've won 10 or 11 games, and just do it again," Rashford said. "We have to show that we're ready to step up and be that team that's going to be fighting for the title."

United face Leeds United later on Sunday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parl session cancelled to avoid debate on farmers' stir: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the winter session of Parliament was cancelled to avoid a debate on the ongoing farmers protest against the Centres new farm laws. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut...

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

Israel on Sunday began its coronavirus inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population. The country will first immunise health workers, follow...

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Sitara' shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara. The film is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvalas banner RSVP Movies and helmed by Noblemen director Vandana Kataria. Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital rel...

BSP slams Centre for not listening to protesting farmer's

Coming out in support of the protesting farmers, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed displeasure over the Central government not listening to the voices of the agitators and said that those who pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020