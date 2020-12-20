Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alvarez dominates Smith to capture super-middleweight titles

Castro, who won consecutive youth and junior world championships as an amateur, had two previously scheduled bouts canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also on the undercard, Frank Sanchez 17-0 13 KO retained his WBO-NABO heavyweight title by knocking out Julian Fernandez 14-3 in the seventh round with a pair of stiff straight right hands to the head.

PTI | Sanantonio | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:06 IST
Alvarez dominates Smith to capture super-middleweight titles

Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed previously undefeated Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title at the Alamodome. Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) dominated his only bout this year, repeatedly hitting Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds.

Two judges scored the bout 119-109 and the third had it 117-111. At 5-foot-8, Alvarez was the aggressor against the 6-foot-3 Smith.

Alvarez previously knocked out Callum's older brother, Liam, on Sept. 17, 2106, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many speculated Callum wanted revenge for the ninth-round knockout, but Alvarez dominated the younger Smith as well. Alvarez and Smith were fighting for the first time this year due to the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ring rust was evident in the first five rounds. It took nearly a minute before the first punch of the bout was thrown, a lunging right by Alvarez.

Punches were sparse and the exchanges were brief in the opening round as both fighters shadowed each other. Alvarez pressed the action in the opening seconds of the second round, forcing Smith to respond with rights to the head to keep Alvarez from continually stepping forward.

Smith jabbed with his left hand more in the third round, occasionally attempting a right uppercut that continually failed to land. Alvarez landed a series of straight rights and right hooks to the head early in the fourth round that seemed to faze Smith. Alvarez had his most effective combination, landing a left hook to the side of the head, a straight right to the nose and another left hook that delighted the heavily partisan crowd.

Alvarez continued to effectively lunge and dig a right hand to the face between Smith's gloves in the fifth round. Smith followed up a lunging blow to the stomach to set up a right hook that seemed to shake Alvarez. Smith landed a second right hook following that exchange. After a rather uneventful sixth round, Alvarez landed a hard right uppercut that snapped Smith's head back. Alvarez attempted to follow with another uppercut, but Smith sidestepped the attempt and missed an uppercut of his own.

Alvarez landed 60% of his power punches through seven rounds compared to just 20% by Smith. Alvarez stuffed another hard right uppercut into Smith with about a minute left in the eighth round.

Smith fell back against the ropes following a heavy right hook to the head with about 1 1/2 minutes left in the ninth round. Alvarez continued to pound Smith to the head in the final rounds, turning Smith's face bright red from the repeated blows.

Following the victory, Alvarez said he would welcome a third bout against Gennady Golovkin. The two boxers fought to a draw in their initial encounter and Alvarez won the second bout. Marc Castro won his pro debut on the undercard, securing a third-round knockout against Luis Javier Valdes (7-6-1) with a flurry of punches to the head and body. Castro, who won consecutive youth and junior world championships as an amateur, had two previously scheduled bouts canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the undercard, Frank Sanchez 17-0 (13 KO') retained his WBO-NABO heavyweight title by knocking out Julian Fernandez (14-3) in the seventh round with a pair of stiff straight right hands to the head. Sanchez tumbled out of the ring between the bottom two ropes, suffering his second straight knockout loss following three straight wins..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab farmer commits suicide

A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday. Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Ba...

DMK launches "werejectadmk" campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Months ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, principal opposition DMK on Sunday launched a campaign against arch-rival AIADMK on what it called lack of governance by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the ...

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the countrys latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, adding that the islands navy and air force were sent to monitor the situat...

Some improvement in minimum temp in Kashmir, 'Chillai-Kalan' to begin from Monday

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday but the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, even as the 40-day harshest winter period - Chillai-Kalan - starts from Monday, MeT officials said. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020