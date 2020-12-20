Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddin visits Eden Gardens, meets CAB President

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin visited Eden Gardens ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:54 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddin visits Eden Gardens, meets CAB President
Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin visited Eden Gardens . Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin visited Eden Gardens ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. During the visit, Azharuddin met with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya and discussed the logistics and bio-bubble norms.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is all set to begin on January 10. Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (Jan 26-27), semi-finals (Jan 29), and the finals (Jan 31) of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, and Mumbai have been chosen as the venues for the five Elite groups respectively, while Chennai will be hosting the plate group games. Karnataka, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last time, will open their title defence against Jammu and Kashmir on January 10.

The BCCI asked all the teams to report at their respective base by January 2 at the team hotel and then they have to undergo quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities. All players and support staff will be undergoing COVID-19 tests on January 2, 4 and 6, at the respective team hotels and after passing the tests, they can begin with practice sessions from January 8. The teams will assemble in their bio-hubs on January 2 and the final is set to be played on January 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress' Goa desk-incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao to meet leaders

The Congress Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold a series of meetings with the party MLAs and others during his upcoming visit on December 22, a party leader said on Sunday. The Congress was routed in recently-held Zilla Panchayat ...

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the worlds largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. In February last year, S...

No more 'Ma, Mati, Manush', TMC is a family party now: Amit Shah

In the concluding leg of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress TMC Ma, Mati aur Manush slogan is non-existent now and it is limited to being a family party today. Mamata Banerj...

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020