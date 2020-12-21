Golf-Ko cruises to a five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale
Ko, who began the day one shot back of defending champion and compatriot Kim Sei-young, carded a closing six-under-par 66 that brought her to 18 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club for her first win of the pandemic-stained season. England's Hannah Green (67) and Kim (72) finished in a share of second place, one shot clear of American Mina Harigae (68).Reuters | Florida | Updated: 21-12-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 01:41 IST
South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. Ko, who began the day one shot back of defending champion and compatriot Kim Sei-young, carded a closing six-under-par 66 that brought her to 18 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club for her first win of the pandemic-stained season.
England's Hannah Green (67) and Kim (72) finished in a share of second place, one shot clear of American Mina Harigae (68). Ko birdied two of her first six holes and shook off a bogey at the ninth before making a move at the par-three 12th where she rattled off the first of three consecutive birdies to pad her lead and then added two more over her final three holes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ko
- Kim
- American
- South Korean
ALSO READ
S.Korea reports 631 new coronavirus cases as new restrictions loom
S.Korea to consider new curbs as coronavirus cases hit 9-month high
Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says accounts frozen after he sought exile
S.Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high
S. Korea tightens social distancing rules to stem coronavirus spike - Yonhap