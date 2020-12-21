Soccer-Lampard happy to see more British managers in Premier League

Left Menu
People like Moyes and Allardyce have been doing well for years and are very experienced managers." Chelsea are eighth on 22 points after 13 games and while they could leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fifth with a win against West Ham Lampard said it was still too early in the season to put much stock in current positions. "We're still pretty early and there are lots of hours to fill where people want to talk about who might be in the race or not but there's a long way to go," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:25 IST
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is pleased to see more British managers in the Premier League and said their success could encourage the next generation of homegrown coaches. Sam Allardyce's appointment at West Bromwich Albion last week took the tally of British managers currently in the league to 11. Two years ago there were only five in England's top flight.

"The fact this is the Premier League in England and we're seeing British managers do very well is nice," Lampard said ahead of Monday's league game against West Ham United, who are managed by Scotsman David Moyes. "There will be a lot of hard work behind that and if that can inspire younger managers and players now who want to try and become managers in the future, then that's a great thing.

"It's nice to have British managers coming through and doing well. People like Moyes and Allardyce have been doing well for years and are very experienced managers." Chelsea are eighth on 22 points after 13 games and while they could leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fifth with a win against West Ham Lampard said it was still too early in the season to put much stock in current positions.

"We're still pretty early and there are lots of hours to fill where people want to talk about who might be in the race or not but there's a long way to go," he added.

