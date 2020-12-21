It was difficult to recover after Manchester United's early strikes: Dallas on 6-2 defeat

Left Menu
Analysing his club's massive 6-2 defeat against Manchester United, Leeds United's Stuart Dallas said that it was difficult for his side to recover after their opponents scored two early goals.

21-12-2020
Stuart Dallas (Photo/ Leeds United website) . Image Credit: ANI

Analysing his club's massive 6-2 defeat against Manchester United, Leeds United's Stuart Dallas said that it was difficult for his side to recover after their opponents scored two early goals. During the match on Sunday, Manchester United's Scott McTominay put the teamtwo up inside three minutes. Also, with this, the Scotland international got his name written in the history books as he became the first player in Premier League history to score twice inside the opening three minutes of a match.

"We're hurting a lot. Everyone in there knows how much this meant to so many people and how big the game is between the two clubs," the club's official website quoted Dallas as saying. "They scored two goals very early on which knocked the wind out of us, then it was difficult to recover. When you give goals away at this level, it's very difficult and we found that throughout the game," he added.

The first goal, after only 66 seconds, was Manchester United's quickest in the top-flight since Robin van Persie struck against West Ham United in November 2012, after only 31 seconds. Bruno Fernandes then started and finished a slick move to score goal number three, before Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 in the 37th minute. Daniel James then netted a goal in the 66th minute before Fernandes added a sixth goal from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was fouled.

Dallas stressed that his side has got to bounce back from this defeat. "We're disappointed to lose any game, but to come here and lose the way we did, we're massively disappointed. We've got to bounce back. We've got to learn from this, because I don't think there are too many positives we can take from this, there is plenty we can learn from. I suppose the only positive we can take is that we kept going until the very end," he said. (ANI)

