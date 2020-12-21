Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxer Krishan seeks Jaishankar's help after coach gets stuck in US

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Vikas Krishan on Monday sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after his coach got stuck in the US due to new visa protocols.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:55 IST
Boxer Krishan seeks Jaishankar's help after coach gets stuck in US
Vikas Krishan (Photo/ Vikas Krishan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Vikas Krishan on Monday sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after his coach got stuck in the US due to new visa protocols. The boxer said with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, it is very important for him to train with his coach.

"Dear sir @DrSJaishankar- my coach is stuck in the US and unable to return to India due to new visa protocols. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, his presence is very important for my training as I aim to win India an Olympic Gold. Could you please help with this," Krishan tweeted. In September, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had approved the request of Krishan to train in the US as a part of his preparations for the Olympics.

He traveled to the US along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and trained at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30. Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this year, will now be held next year from July 23 to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Chinese troops entered into Indian territory, govt officials clarify on viral video

After a video surfaced on social media claiming that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel, government officials have denied any such claim. According to govern...

ADB signs $40m loan to Northern Arc Capital Ltd to support Indian MSMEs

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 40 million loan in Indian rupee equivalent to Northern Arc Capital Limited NACL to support the livelihoods of microfinance borrowers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs in India.The l...

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020