ISL 7: Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan undergoes successful surgery

Bengaluru FC announced that Indian winger Ashique Kuruniyan has undergone successful surgery for multiple fractures to his face.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:55 IST
India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC announced that Indian winger Ashique Kuruniyan has undergone successful surgery for multiple fractures to his face. Kuruniyan had suffered multiple fractures on his face during Bengaluru FC's 2-1 win over Odisha FC on Thursday.

"Last night was another game of some beautiful football, however unfortunately in the heat of the game I have injured myself. It was a complete (sic) unintentional collision. Jerry is my brother and this is football and as players, this is something that can happen to anyone," Kuruniyan had said in a Twitter post on Friday. The Carles Cuadrat's side said the winger has responded well and will be closely monitored throughout his recovery phase.

"Ashique Kuruniyan successfully underwent a surgery for multiple fractures to his face, at a hospital in Bengaluru. The procedure on Ashique lasted for three hours and was carried out by a maxillofacial surgeon," Bengaluru FC said in an official statement. "He responded well and will be monitored closely throughout his recovery phase and beyond. He continues to receive all the possible support from the club, and we wish him a smooth and speedy return," the club added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have been picking momentum with three wins in their last four games and is the only side in the ongoing season who is yet to taste defeat. The Blues will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan and may leap-frog the current champions if they get all the three points here at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa, on Monday. (ANI)

