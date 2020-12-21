Left Menu
Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

"Atalanta deserve to be talked about for their performances and we want respect to be shown to the players who are going out there and getting the results." MORE FRUSTRATION FOR ERIKSEN Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen had another frustrating afternoon in the 2-1 win over Spezia.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:01 IST
Talking-points from the Serie A weekend: ATALANTA COACH REFUSES TO DISCUSS GOMEZ SITUATION

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini refused to discuss the situation of his captain Alejandro Gomez who did not even make the bench for Sunday's Serie A match against AS Roma amid widespread reports that the pair had fallen out. Gomez, 32, joined the club from Catania in 2014 and the Argentine has been a key player in the team's rise from a midtable outfit to one of the most entertaining teams in the league. He is now expected to leave the club in the January transfer window.

"We drew at Juventus, we beat Ajax (Amsterdam), beat AS Roma and yet you only talk about this," said Gasperini after a 4-1 win over Roma. "That's enough. "Atalanta deserve to be talked about for their performances and we want respect to be shown to the players who are going out there and getting the results."

MORE FRUSTRATION FOR ERIKSEN Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen had another frustrating afternoon in the 2-1 win over Spezia. The Dane spent most of the second-half warming up on the touchline but, in the end, was not used by coach Antonio Conte.

Eriksen was signed from Tottenham Hotspur amid huge fanfare in January but has struggled to settle. He has started only one of their last five league matches and has not been used at all in the last two. NAPOLI ORDERED INTO TRAINING CAMP AFTER DEFEAT

Napoli have been ordered into a 'ritiro' -- where players are confined to the club's training quarters or a hotel -- after their lacklustre performance in the 2-0 defeat at Lazio, the club said on Twitter. The 'ritiro', which dates from the 1970s, is a standard response to poor performances at Italian clubs although critics say it is outdated and makes highly paid professional players look like misbehaving school children. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

