President approves land for Afghanistan's 'state-of-the-art' cricket stadium in Kabul

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:26 IST
President approves land for Afghanistan's 'state-of-the-art' cricket stadium in Kabul
Representative image (Photo/ ACB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has approved 1,20,000 square meters of land in Alokhail area of Kabul for the construction of a 'state-of-the-art' stadium. "Acknowledging the efforts of ACB management, the president's office approved the site for the stadium, the construction of which will commence soon," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

Expressing his pleasure on the decision, ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said, "I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state of the art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favourite cricketers play. "I express my special thanks to the president who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with best quality," he added.

The stadium will be built as per international standards and will include "a five-star guest house, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, canopies for crowd, health clinic, mosque, car parking, administrative block and other such facilities". The stadium will have a capacity to host 35,000 spectators, including designated places for the families.

Once completed, the stadium will boost cricket in the country. Since getting full membership from the ICC a few years ago, Afghanistan has hosted all its 'home' matches at neutral venue India, mostly in Dehradun and Greater Noida. (ANI)

