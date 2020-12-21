Left Menu
Numbers don't add up for Arteta as Arsenal struggles in EPL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned to math and statistics in an attempt to explain the teams poor Premier League form. Arsenal plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

21-12-2020
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned to math and statistics in an attempt to explain the team's poor Premier League form. The London club lost 2-1 at Everton on Saturday and sits 15th in the standings having not won a league game since Nov. 1.

“Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25% chance of winning, you win 3-2,” Arteta said Monday. “Last weekend, it was a 67% chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a 9% chance of losing, and you lose — 3% against Burnley and you lose, 7% against Spurs and you lose. “There is something else apart from that,'' he continued. ''It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn't.'' Data analysis is playing an increasingly important role in soccer, but Arteta's comments may not calm the nerves of Arsenal fans.

Arteta's side has taken only two points from its last seven games and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in its 14 league games so far this season. Arsenal plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

