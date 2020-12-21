Soccer-Gladbach's Thuram gets six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has been banned for six games and fined 40,000 euros ($48,936) after he spat in the face of Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch, German soccer's governing DFB said on Monday. France international Thuram spat at Posch from close range when he confronted him off the ball and was sent off on Saturday following a VAR review that upgraded the yellow card to red as Moenchengladbach lost 2-1 at home.
"Five of the six matches are to be served directly in Bundesliga and cup games, with the sixth suspended until Dec. 21, 2021," the DFB said in a statement. Thuram, 23, apologised on Sunday and said he would "accept all the consequences" of his actions.
($1 = 0.8174 euros)
