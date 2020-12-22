Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Player Council elections

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this month's ATP Player Council elections citing the governing body's new rule that would make it a 'conflict of interest' because of his role in the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA). The Serb set up the breakaway PTPA on the eve of the U.S. Open in September and resigned as head of the player council but last month he confirmed that he had been nominated by his fellow professionals for the current elections which he accepted.

However, the new ATP rule means he has had to withdraw. "Unfortunately, given these latest developments I feel it is now necessary to remove myself from the list of candidates," he wrote in a statement https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1341094745498632192 on Twitter posted on Monday.

"I do not wish to create conflict or uncertainty around the player elections or create any issues that may arise."