NFL-Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday. The Pro Bowl celebration is scheduled to take place Jan. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 06:22 IST
Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday. The annual exhibition game will not take place in its standard format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead play out in a "virtual Pro Bowl experience within Madden NFL 21," the EA Sports video game, the league said.

The Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs led the league with seven players from each team named among the 88 All-Stars. Inclusion in the roster is considered among the highest honors a player can receive for on-field performance, and selections are made based on input from coaches, fans and players.

Mahomes received a league-high 342,353 total fan votes, followed by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl celebration is scheduled to take place Jan. 31.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

