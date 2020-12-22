Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Nagging back injury not a problem for Smith ahead of Boxing Day test

If I sit around for too long it's not great for it, but I'm not worried about it. "I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go." Smith scored just one run in the first innings at Adelaide Oval and was one not out when Joe Burns hit the winnings runs as Australia secured an eight-wicket victory over the tourists, who had been dismissed for a record-low 36 in their second innings. But Smith has an impressive record at the MCG.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 08:23 IST
Cricket-Nagging back injury not a problem for Smith ahead of Boxing Day test

Australia batsman Steve Smith has no concerns that a nagging back injury will hamper him during the second test against India, which starts on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Smith had missed some training time in the buildup to the series opener at Adelaide and was still feeling "a little stiff" on Tuesday, but 31-year-old said he been able to prevent serious flare-ups from the long-standing issue.

"It's just something I need to manage whenever it goes and I probably haven't had an episode since 2014, I think it was, so hopefully they can continue to be six years apart if they come," Smith told reporters. "If I'm moving around and laying down I'm good. If I sit around for too long it's not great for it, but I'm not worried about it.

"I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go." Smith scored just one run in the first innings at Adelaide Oval and was one not out when Joe Burns hit the winnings runs as Australia secured an eight-wicket victory over the tourists, who had been dismissed for a record-low 36 in their second innings.

But Smith has an impressive record at the MCG. In his seven Boxing Day tests, the right hander has scored 908 runs at 113.50 with four centuries and three other scores more than 50. At his home ground in Sydney, his next best average at home, he has an average of 67.88.

"I like batting at the MCG," Smith said. "There's nothing like the thrill and you get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day with the crowd yelling, and it's like a dream come true in a way."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi lauds work on animal conservation after increase in leopard population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts undertaken by the government towards animal conservation, following the release of the Status of Leopard in India report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards in the ...

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.AdvertisementMinimum temperature is likely to increase by ...

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020