ISL 7: ATK MB coach pleased with win against 'playoff contenders' Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan produced an all-round performance to register a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Monday and coach Antonio Habas was pleased with his team's performance as he considers the Blues to be a playoff contender in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:14 IST
ATKMB's Edu Garcia on the attack against Bengaluru FC (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan produced an all-round performance to register a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Monday and coach Antonio Habas was pleased with his team's performance as he considers the Blues to be a playoff contender in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). David Williams' 33rd-minute strike was enough to hand Bengaluru their first defeat of the season. It was also his first goal of the campaign.

Habas was satisfied with ATK Mohun Bagan's performance as the three points came against a "big team". "It was satisfying because the opponent was a big team. Three points are the same against everyone but I am happy because Bengaluru are a contender for the playoffs and they play to make it to the semi-finals and maybe the final," said Habas at the post-match press conference.

Habas had earlier called for rectifying the mistakes after Mohun Bagan conceded a goal via set-pieces against Jamshedpur FC. The Spanish coach was wary of a similar threat against Bengaluru FC. "We have to respect Bengaluru. They have their style and are a very difficult opponent to play against. They are very dangerous with long balls, set-pieces and in front of the goal and I think we performed in the perfect way," said Smith.

The Mariners play their next match on December 29 against Chennaiyin FC and Habas hopes that his side can maintain their performance levels following a well-earned break. "The players are recovering, and this is very important. We played [this match against Bengaluru] after four days and now we have the possibility to rest but we have to compete at the same level in eight days' time," he said. (ANI)

