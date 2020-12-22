Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bournemouth's Lerma denies biting allegations

"Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA's initial investigations into the alleged incident," Bournemouth said in a statement on Tuesday. "He will request a hearing over the charge. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process." The FA said Lerma has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:13 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth's Lerma denies biting allegations

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has denied allegations that he bit an opponent during their 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last month. The 26-year-old Colombian international was charged with violent conduct by England's Football Association (FA) on Tuesday for the incident that took place in the 83rd minute of the Championship clash at Hillborough.

The incident was not spotted by match officials at the time. "Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA's initial investigations into the alleged incident," Bournemouth said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will request a hearing over the charge. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process." The FA said Lerma has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UDF takes out march, holds dharna near Raj Bhavan in support of agitating farmers

The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF opposition in Kerala on Tuesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan to express solidarity with the thousands of farmers, who are agitating in Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm law...

Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peters Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy, the Vatican said on Tuesday.In addition to the Christm...

MUFG achieves green certification for solar farm in India

MUFG Bank on Tuesday said that it has acted as sole green structuring advisor for a USD 333 million financing deal for SoftBanks latest and largest solar project in India. This marks the first green certification of a solar project loan for...

No religious discrimination in development, nobody to be left behind: PM at AMU centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ideological and political differences should be set aside for the sake of development and assured that nobody will be left behind in the path to progress because of their religion. Politics can w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020