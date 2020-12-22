Christmas largesse: Anonymous diner leaves USD 5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

An anonymous diner at a restaurant in the US state of Ohio has left a tip of USD 5,600 for 28 servers as a Christmas gift, leaving the staffers in tears of joy, who say their year has otherwise been ordinary amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Chef Moussa Salloukh, who owns Souk Mediterranean Kitchen in Toledo, narrated the December 12 incident when the generous customer left the tip for all his 28 employees, including the ones who were off duty

In a Facebook, Salloukh wrote: “Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people.” ''This really happened. Last night one of our guests left a USD 5,600 tip to be given to all of our staff, whether they were working that shift or not. It meant each of our 28 staff members received a USD 200 tip. What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees ''This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering. With COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated,'' the chef said.