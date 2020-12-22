The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BCCI's general body on Thursday will form a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will pick three national selectors ahead of the series against England, starting February. SPO-CRI-IND-SMITH Let it go and move on: Smith's advice to deflated India after Adelaide debacle Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australian batting star Steve Smith has no time to think about how India might plot revenge in the second Test here this weekend but he does have a word of advice for the visitors jolted by the first game's battering -- ''Let it go and move on''.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-DEPARTURE After pep talk, expectant father Kohli leaves Australian shores for India Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli left Australian shores on Tuesday after a pep talk with his beleaguered teammates, handing over the mantle of leading the side to Ajinkya Rahane in the remaining three Tests. SPO-CRI-RAINA-STATEMENT Raina regrets ''unintentional'', ''unfortunate'' incident in Mumbai Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who was among 34 people arrested and released on bail by Mumbai Police for violating COVID-19 social distancing norms at a club here, has regretted the ''unintentional and unfortunate'' incident.

SPO-CRI-SHAMI Shami unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits Melbourne, Dec 22 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-SMITH Kohli deserves credit for taking paternity leave: Smith Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as ''there would have been a lot of pressure'' on the India skipper to stay for the entire duration of the ongoing Test series.

SPO-CRI-SMITH-CHAPPELL Chappell makes outlandish statement after every match: Smith Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australia batsman Steve Smith has termed former captain Ian Chappell's comments advocating protection of tailenders from short-pitched deliveries as ''outlandish'', saying short balls are a part of the game. SPO-BAD-IND-OPEN BWF announces calendar for 1st half of 2021, India Open to be held from May 11 New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The India Open Super 500 will be held from May 11 to 16 and will serve as the last qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed in its new calendar for the upcoming year.

SPO-CRI-JAIN-GANGULY Not concerned about Ganguly's personal endorsement: Jain of Dream11 By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly endorsing fantasy gaming platform My11Circle does not concern its direct rivals and the board's official sponsors Dream11, the company's co-founder Harsh Jain said on Tuesday. SPO-BAD-SINDHU Sindhu hopeful of travelling to Thailand from UK despite increasing travel bans New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Unfazed by the worsening COVID-19 situation in England where she is training right now, world champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday told PTI that she remains hopeful of travelling to Thailand for tournaments in January despite countries increasingly banning flights from the UK.

SPO-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR-PREVIEW ISL: Jamshedpur keen to extend unbeaten run against FC Goa Vasco, Dec 22 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC would look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on a struggling FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-PAK-WAQAR Waqar Younis to return home after first Test against NZ Napier, Dec 22 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that bowling coach Waqar Younis will return home after the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to be with his family.

SPO-RACING-LE MANS-LD IND Karthikeyan to spearhead all-Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The country's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan will spearhead an all-Indian racing team in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, to be held in Abu Dhabi in February next year. SPO-CRI-CA-SMITH Smith not the only contender for captaincy, CA says Australia have other options Melbourne, Dec 22 (PTI) Batting mainstay Steve Smith's reappointment as Australia's Test captain is far from certain as the sport's governing body in the country feels there are some ''great young leaders'' coming through the system. SPO-CHESS-IND Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-SLC-ENG-TOUR New COVID strain will not jeopardise England tour of Sri Lanka, says SLC Colombo, Dec 22 (PTI) The new strain of COVID-19 that has hit the United Kingdom will not jeopardise England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka even though the development is a cause of concern, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-WAUGH Mark Waugh sees ''no hope'' of India bouncing back in Test series against Australia Melbourne, Dec 22 (PTI) The Indian cricket team has ''no hope'' of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. SPO-FOOT-IND-BALADEVI U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about women's football in India.