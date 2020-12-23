Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pisa deny racist insult towards Chievo player in Italy's Serie B

Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from an opponent during a match against Pisa on Tuesday but their rivals denied the accusation.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 04:02 IST
Soccer-Pisa deny racist insult towards Chievo player in Italy's Serie B

Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from an opponent during a match against Pisa on Tuesday but their rivals denied the accusation. Chievo said in a statement that Obi was "the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect."

It said Pisa player Michele Marconi used the phrase "the slave revolt" towards Obi in the first half of the 2-2 draw. "Chievo... regrets that a phrase heard by most on the pitch was not followed by any disciplinary action: neither by the referee, nor the assistant or fourth official, nor the federation delegate," it added.

Pisa said the club "distanced itself" from Chievo's statement, saying the alleged insult was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch. "Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones," it added.

Obi has spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Inter Milan, Parma and Torino as well as the Nigeria national team. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 22, the same as a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections...

Pandemic reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent

The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth. Chilean authorities announced that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.So fa...

UK businesses report deepening hit from renewed COVID clamp-down - CBI

A fall in British business activity deepened after the country began to tighten coronavirus restrictions again last month, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday, calling for more support for businesses from the government....

Wealth gap yawns wide between UK's ethnic groups - think tank

People of Black African ethnicity in Britain typically have just one eighth of the wealth of white British people, an economic think tank said, calling for reforms to narrow the wealth divide between ethnic groups. The Resolution Foundation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020