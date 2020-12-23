Left Menu
Cricket-Warner ruled out of second test against India

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-12-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 07:37 IST
Australia opener David Warner will miss the second test against India this week because he left a biosecure bubble to receive treatment for a groin injury that would have ruled him out of the match in any case, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. Warner missed Australia's eight-wicket victory over the tourists in the series opener last week but had been hopeful of being fit for the Boxing Day test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which starts on Saturday.

Bowler Sean Abbott was also unable to rejoin the squad after leaving the Sydney bubble for treatment on a calf injury but he looked highly unlikely to force his way into the side after Australia dismissed India for 36 in their second innings in Adelaide. Both players had flown to Melbourne early ahead of state border closures following a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney and will now rejoin the squad ahead of the third test, which is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 7.

"Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI Series against India and would not have been available for the second test," it said.

"Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A's tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day test." The players will not be replaced in the squad for the Melbourne test, making it likely that Australia will stick with the makeshift opening partnership of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

