Sancho scores to seal Dortmund's 2-0 win in German Cup

Tigges missed a great chance late when goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic got the better of their one-on-one, but Sancho finally sealed the result in second minute of injury time when Marco Reus set him up on a counterattack.Schalke took out its league frustrations against fourth-tier Ulm, which it beat 3-1 at home after the smaller club like many others gave up its right to host due to logistics caused by playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:32 IST
Jadon Sancho scored a rare goal to seal a hard-fought 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at second-division Eintracht Braunschweig in the second round of the German Cup. Sancho, who is yet to score in 11 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, at least hasn't lost his scoring ability in the cup, where the 20-year-old England forward took his tally to two in as many games. Sancho also scored in Dortmund's 5-0 win at third-division Duisburg in the first round, when Lucien Favre was still coach.

Favre was fired on Dec. 13. His replacement, Edin Terzić, made seven changes from the lineup that lost 2-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday, giving 22-year-old Steffen Tigges his debut. Tigges, captain of Dortmund's under-23 team, was given his chance after Terzić opted to rest 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko. Moukoko picked up a minor injury in Berlin, where he became the league's youngest ever goal-scorer.

But it was an old hand who got Dortmund underway in Braunschweig. Mats Hummels got the visitors off the mark after a free kick from Sancho in the 12th minute. Tigges missed a great chance late when goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic got the better of their one-on-one, but Sancho finally sealed the result in second minute of injury time when Marco Reus set him up on a counterattack.

Schalke took out its league frustrations against fourth-tier Ulm, which it beat 3-1 at home after the smaller club — like many others — gave up its right to host due to logistics caused by playing during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim coach Huub Stevens took charge of Schalke, which plans to have a new coach Jan. 2, as it bids to end a 29-game winless run in the Bundesliga at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Also Tuesday, Borussia Mönchengladbach eased past fourth-tier Elversberg 5-0, Darmstadt won at Dynamo Dresden 3-0, and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi struck the post with the last kick of the game in a 3-2 defeat at home to second-division Paderborn. ''If you don't play at the limit for 90 minutes you haven't a chance,'' said Union coach Urs Fischer, who rued his team's first-half performance.

Loris Karius made his Union debut but the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper conceded three goals in the opening 36 minutes. ''He showed some good actions, but I have to say the players in front of him let him down,'' said Fischer, who has been keeping faith with Andreas Luthe as No. 1 for the league.

Leipzig won at Augsburg 3-0, Cologne overcame Osnabrück 1-0, and Greuther Fürth defeated Hoffenheim 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout after their game ended 2-2. Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a late penalty to send the game to extra time, but defender Kevin Vogt missed a his shootout penalty when he could have won it for the home side.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

