Left Menu
Development News Edition

I can't really compare myself to Ashwin: Lyon

Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says he and Indias R Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not made between the two. I think his records speak for his own, so hats off to Ashwin, said the 33-year-old off-spinner.Ashwin has been Indias premier off-spinner, who has taken 370 wickets from 72 Tests.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:00 IST
I can't really compare myself to Ashwin: Lyon

Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says he and India's R Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not made between the two. Lyon spoke highly of Ashwin, who he says stands out with his variations.

''Ashwin is a world-class bowler, to be honest. I have watched him a lot especially when I had gone to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn of him. But he is a very cagey bowler, he has got all the variations,'' Lyon said at a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test beginning here on Saturday. ''He's very cagey with the way he changes his pace, so he is a very talented bowler. We are similar in a way but we are very different as well, so I can't really compare myself to him. I think his records speak for his own, so hats off to Ashwin,'' said the 33-year-old off-spinner.

Ashwin has been India's premier off-spinner, who has taken 370 wickets from 72 Tests. Lyon himself is close to touching the milestone of 400 Test wickets. He has taken 391 wickets from 97 Tests. Asked if he would have any preferable choice for his 400th Test wicket, Lyon said that it doesn't matter to him.

''Doesn't worry me, if it's (Mayank) Agarwal or (Jasprit) Bumrah, or whoever, batter of bowler, doesn't worry me whatsoever, just it would be nice feather in the cap to get there,'' he said. Lyon also dubbed the current Australian attack as the best in the world and said it is a privilege to be part of it.

''I have said many times before in my eyes, this is the best bowling attack in the world. We are all, best mates and there is no day goes by when there is not a banter being thrown around in the WhatsApp group,'' he said about the chemistry among the teammates. There is still uncertainty over whether Sydney will able to host the third Test amidst rising number COVID cases. ''I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power to make sure that the third Test goes ahead at Sydney and hopefully all things go well and people stay safe here, fingers crossed that the third Test goes ahead at the SCG, Cricket Australia is doing everything they can,'' he said.

''To be honest, it has been an adaptable year for everyone, it is out of our hands, I am just hoping that everyone is staying safe in Sydney during the festive period, I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power,'' he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys shares gain over 2 pc after partnership with Daimler AG

Shares of Infosys gained over 2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. The stock jumped 2.31 per cent to it...

Asus rolls out new update for ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro

Asus is rolling out a new update for its gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 3, the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest update brings Android security patches as well as some bug fixes.For the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro, the new u...

Cairn Energy wins arbitration against India in tax dispute

British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against Indian the government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, sources said Wednesday. This is the second blow to the government in three months. An international arbi...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020