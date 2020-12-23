Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney offers to host two Tests

In a bid to save its New Year fixture between India and Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust has offered to host the Brisbane Test too, if the Queensland government refuse to grant exemptions to the teams returning from New South Wales.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:09 IST
Sydney offers to host two Tests

In a bid to save its New Year fixture between India and Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust has offered to host the Brisbane Test too, if the Queensland government refuse to grant exemptions to the teams returning from New South Wales. Cricket Australia (CA) was put on high alert earlier this month after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

Even though the situation in northern beaches has improved, there are concerns that Queensland may close its border with New South Wales, which will mean players and broadcasting crews will not be able to travel from Sydney to Brisbane between the third and fourth Tests. ''We can run two Tests if necessary, no problems at all,'' Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust chairman Tony Shepherd told 'The Age'.

Under the circumstances, Melbourne, which will be hosting the Boxing Day fixture from December 26, has emerged as the frontrunner to host the third Test as well. However, CA has asserted that the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test.

''We've made it very clear to Cricket Australia we're flexible and would be very, very disappointed to lose the Sydney Test. And that's with the support of the NSW government,'' Shepherd said. NSW had come to CA's aid in October when, after lengthy discussions and negotiations, the Queensland's health department denied the cricket body's request to allow Indian and Australian players returning from the IPL to train while serving their 14-day quarantine.

''Sydney saved the day, the NSW government supported it, NSW is the cricket centre of Australia in terms of participation, players at the elite end and at community level. We have the biggest Indian diaspora in Australia,'' Shepherd said. ''The SCG is the most historic ground in Australia, second most historic ground in the world. It's a special place. The NSW government is very supportive of having the game, and will do everything we can to have it as a success,'' Shepherd added.

A Queensland government source said that they are holding discussions with CA but hinted that the state will not review its border closure to Greater Sydney until January 8. ''Our priority is keeping Queenslanders safe and keeping transmission out of our community,'' the spokesperson said.

''We have been able to relax internal restrictions sooner than other states because we have been cautious with our borders. Sport and recreation and Cricket Australia are currently in discussions with the Queensland government.'' PTI APA AH AH.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...

Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020