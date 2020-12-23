BCCI AGM: Introduction of IPL teams, cricket in Oly to highlight discussions

Left Menu
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The members have reached the city and even underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday with an eye on the pandemic and to ensure the safety of those attending the meeting.

BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The members have reached the city and even underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday with an eye on the pandemic and to ensure the safety of those attending the meeting. The introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics are the two major points of discussion from among the 23 points on the agenda.

While Rajeev Shukla will take over as the vice president, Brijesh Patel is set to continue as the IPL chairman. It will be interesting to see if a final call is taken on the formation of the new cricket committee as it is part of the agenda. Tax issues related to the ICC is also a part of the 23-point agenda and is expected to be discussed in details as India is set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup. Discussions with relation to the FTP may also see talks around the fate of the women's team as they haven't played any international game since the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While there have also been discussion on how some of the state associations aren't too pleased with talks of conflict of interest around president Sourav Ganguly, it will be interesting to see if the matter actually comes up for discussion on the floor. Domestic cricket might also come up for some discussion as the BCCI prepares itself to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. The T20 tournament is set to be played from January 10 and while it will be the first domestic competition to be played in the country in the post-coronavirus era, the board members might discuss how to remunerate the domestic players as a full-season is next to impossible at present.

It also looks unlikely that any call will be taken on participation in the Olympics. Secretary Jay Shah looks set to represent India at the ICC and the formation of sub-committees are also likely to be discussed for the smooth functioning of the board. (ANI)

