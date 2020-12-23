Left Menu
Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases

The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or number of players who tested positive or showed symptoms after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:21 IST
London Irish's Boxing Day match at Bath has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or number of players who tested positive or showed symptoms after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

"Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between London Irish and Bath Rugby will be cancelled," the statement said. "A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course."

All other round-four games will go ahead as per schedule, the statement added. London Irish are seventh in the standings, while Bath are sixth after three rounds.

Leicester Tigers' Boxing Day game at Newcastle Falcons was called off on Tuesday after Leicester returned positive tests for COVID-19.

