Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannot accept anything less than excellence, says Ronaldo

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday issued a rallying call, saying that nothing less than excellence is accepted on the football pitch.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:46 IST
Cannot accept anything less than excellence, says Ronaldo
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday issued a rallying call, saying that nothing less than excellence is accepted on the football pitch. Ronaldo's remarks came as Juventus suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Tuesday and as a result, Juventus' unbeaten start to the Serie A season came to an end as well.

Dusan Vlahovic strike, an Alex Sandro own goal and a Martin Caceres effort resulted in Juventus' 3-0 loss in the Serie A on Tuesday. "Yesterday, with a poor performance and a result far from acceptable, we closed our scheduled games for 2020, a special year in many particular ways. Empty stadiums, COVID protocols, postponed games, long stoppages and a very tight calendar," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"But this is no excuse for anything. We know that we have to give more of ourselves, in order to play better and to win in a more consistent way. We are Juventus! And we simply cannot accept anything less than excellence on the pitch," he added. Ronaldo also said that the side would now return stronger next year and the side will give their everything in every game.

"I hope this short stoppage may help us to come back stronger and more united than ever, because the season is still far from over and in the end we believe that we will, once again, celebrate with our tiffosi. Believe in us, trust our team as much as we trust you, and we will deliver," said Ronaldo. Juventus will now return to action on January 3 against Udinese in the Serie A. The side is currently at the fourth spot in the standings with 24 points from 13 matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: PIL challenges additional medical seats for management quota

A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court against the allocation of 677 additional seats to management quota in the ongoing medical college admission process. The PIL, filed by advocate K R Koshti, said the allocation of 677 extra seat...

Cong demands Yediyurappa's resignation

The Congress accused Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of corruption on Wednesday and demanded his immediate removal, while questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top BJP leadership for not acting against him...

3 dead, 13 injured as truck falls into gorge

Three labourers died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur district on Wednesday, an official saidThe accident occurred near Sorah village due rash driving when the vehicle was going fro...

Darbhanga Airport should be named after poet Vidyapati, several steps needed to develop it: Nitish tells Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take a slew of steps to develop the new Darbhanga Airport and name if after renowned poet Vidyapati. Kumar, in a letter to Puri, said D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020