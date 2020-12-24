Can't describe Kohli in a word: Nepal spinner Lamichhane

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:08 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has said he cannot describe the greatness of Virat Kohli as there is no word that can define the Indian skipper. Lamichhane, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was recently doing a question and answer session on Twitter when one of the users asked him to describe Kohli in one word.

Replying to the fan, the Nepal cricketer said," Do you think I can describe @imVkohli? There is no word to describe him. He is at that level." Lamichhane didn't get a chance to feature in the 13th edition of IPL. When asked about the same, the Nepal spinner said as a player he has to go with what's best for the team.

"It happens. It's a team game and you have to think about what's best for the team," Lamichhane said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Kohli moved up one spot and currently sits at the seventh spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

India will be without the services of Kohli for the rest of the Australia tour as the cricketer and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The batsman had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for paternity leave and was therefore available only for the first Test in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday.

Langer said Australia is going with the same playing XI for the second Test unless and until something happens over the next few days. "I'll be a pretty courageous man to change the playing XI this Test match after the last one. Unless something happens over the next few days and that can in the world we live but we are going with the same XI," Langer said in a virtual press-conference on Thursday.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

