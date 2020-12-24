Left Menu
Sreejesh a 'huge inspiration' for all aspiring hockey players: Sahil Nayak

The Indian Junior Men's core probable goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak, who has been part of a few junior national camps in the last two years, expressed that senior team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been a huge inspiration for all young hockey players in the country.

Indian Junior Men's core probable goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak (Photo/ Hockey India website). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Junior Men's core probable goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak, who has been part of a few junior national camps in the last two years, expressed that senior team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been a huge inspiration for all young hockey players in the country. Nayak believes that aspiring hockey players have been very fortunate to see the way Sreejesh has grown as a goalkeeper in the last ten years.

"The countries which have great role models are the ones that consistently produce good players for many years. We have been very fortunate to see the way Sreejesh has grown and evolved as a player in the last ten years. "He has shown all of us how to keep reinventing ourselves and keep performing consistently for the Indian team. He has been a huge inspiration, not just for goalkeepers, but for all aspiring hockey players in India," Nayak said in a statement.

Nayak, who is yet to make his debut for the national junior team, is looking forward to an opportunity next year. "I have worked on a lot of aspects of my game in the last two years and I feel ready for an opportunity with the team. One can practice as much as possible, but the real test of skills takes place only in matches.

"We have a couple of very important competitions next year -- AHF Men's Junior Asia Cup 2021 and FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021. Hopefully, I can book a place in the team for both the competitions next year," said the 20-year-old. (ANI)

