Abu Dhabi T10 league: Pune Devils announce 14-member squad

Pune Devils on Thursday announced their 14-player squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 in UAE. At the player's auction, Pune Devils bought top players like Sam Billings, Ajantha Mendis, former international Sri Lankan cricketer Chamara Kapugedara, and right-arm fast bowler Hardus Viljoen from South Africa.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST
Abu Dhabi T10 trophy . Image Credit: ANI

Along with these top players, the franchise has signed various local and emerging players for this season as well. The fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 is going to be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pune Devils had also signed Thisara Perera from Sri Lanka and the side retained Mohammad Amir from Pakistan and even signed Jonty Rhodes as head coach. Local player Vritiya Aravind's immense talent has impressed the Pune franchise to take him in their team as he has performed outstandingly in the United Arab Emirates' domestic leagues. Speaking on the 14 players in the squad, Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, co-owner of Pune Devils, said: "We are happy with the squad that we have selected and we know all our 14 players are talented and will give their best to win the tournament. We have selected the players based on our requirements and have filled all the positions that we were looking out to fill. The franchise has big hopes on head coach Jonty Rhodes and is sure he will bring best from each individual."

Pune Devils squad: Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Billings, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Dinesh Kumar, Vriitya Aravind, Karan KC, and Munis Ansari. The squad has five all-rounders, eight batsmen including two wicket-keepers along with four bowlers for the fourth season. (ANI)

